Why Matthew Judon changes the outlook of the 2024 Falcons
There was one massive weak spot on this Atlanta Falcons team—pass rush. It was a problem last season, it was a problem the year before, and I could keep going. Needless to say, the Dirty Birds have had a curse at the position for quite some time.
Terry Fontenot knew that, especially after the injury to rookie Bralen Trice, and aggressively addressed the position by trading for Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. Judon immediately brings a history of production that this team needed in the worst way.
This single trade has changed how you should feel about this team. While most of us have felt great about the potential, there has still been some apprehension due to thin defensive positions.
Recent trade changes how we should feel about the Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Judon brings immediate credibility to the locker room for the Dirty Birds. Entering his ninth NFL season, the veteran has over 60 career sacks—32 of which have come in his past two-and-a-quarter seasons. That is something no Falcons' edge rusher has been able to say in quite some time.
Suddenly, you don't feel so bad about the defense. You have the new acquisition on one side and Arnold Ebiketie on the other. Ebiketie has the talent to be a force in this league, we were just worried about him having to be the guy. Now, he can focus on improving without putting all the pressure on his shoulders.
The other thing is that the Falcons just landed a player who can close games. How many times did we see quarterbacks escape the grips of a Falcons pass rusher in critical moments last year? That won't happen now because Judon knows how to get guys on the ground.
The newcomer improves every area of this team. The secondary becomes better, the offense doesn't have as much pressure on them since the defense will get more stops, and Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake won't be forced to call as many blitzes as they thought they would.
While we haven't seen him on the field yet, you cannot help but think this will turn into one of the best moves of the NFL offseason.