See which legend will announce the Falcons' day-two draft picks
Bad Moon will take to the podium to announce one of the Atlanta Falcons day-two draft picks.
Every year the NFL allows teams to have legends announce day-two draft picks. Last year we saw John Abraham announce the pick of Matthew Bergeron for the Atlanta Falcons.
For 2024, they will have a legend from the other side of the ball announcing a day-two pick.
Andre 'Bad Moon' Rison will announce the Falcons second and third-round picks
The Atlanta Falcons will have one of the most explosive receivers in their history announcing their first pick in the second and third rounds on Friday evening. Former wide receiver Andre Rison, also known as 'Bad Moon,' will take to the podium to announce the newest members of the Falcons.
The second third-round pick will be announced by Troy Vincent, the 'Executive Vice President of Football Operations.'
Of course, in the first round, barring a special guest to help make the pick, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the pick while also being relentlessly booed by fans.
Rison will be the most entertaining guy to take the podium. The former receiver finished his career in Atlanta with 423 catches for 5,633 yards and 56 touchdowns in only five seasons.
Other notable guests who will take the podium to announce team picks are Darrell Green, Warren Moon, Bryan Buluga, Jim Plunkett, Taysom Hill, Tiki Barber, Isaac Bruce, Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Tyler Lockett, Jamaal Charles, and legendary NFL bandwagoner Ric Flair.