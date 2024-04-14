Stat tells us who Falcons will draft with first pick in 2024 NFL Draft
Raheem Morris' scheme tells us who the Atlanta Falcons will draft with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons are undergoing another defensive scheme change in 2024. Raheem Morris took over as the head coach of the team and hired Jimmy Lake to be the defensive coordinator.
Those two will be the leaders of the defensive side of the ball. They are moving the team to a 3-4 scheme which requires versatile edge players, and with Morris, that becomes even more true.
Dallas Turner is the best scheme fit for the Falcons
Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus found some interesting information about who the Falcons will take with their first-round pick.
This is a great catch by Palazzolo. It is vital information that gives us an arrow pointing directly at Alabama's Dallas Turner.
Scheme fit is a must for any NFL player, no matter how talented. Putting a player in the best possible situation is the job of a coach and assuming Morris will have a strong say in how Lake calls a defense, Turner is the best player for their scheme.
I have been on a Laiatu Latu train. I see him as the best pass rusher which is something this team needs more than anything. Arnold Ebiketie dropped into coverage occasionally last year so he could be their de-facto weakside linebacker.
By PFF's models, Turner wasn't a better player than Latu, Jared Verse, or Chop Robinson in college.
The debate about who the Falcons will take in the first round comes down to one question: do they want the best pure pass rusher or the edge rusher who has proven he can be versatile and fits the overall scheme better?
Only the experts inside the building can answer that. Ultimately, Raheem Morris, Jimmy Lake, and co. are the only people who know exactly how they will use each player.
Right now, Dallas Turner should be the favorite to find his name on the back of a Falcons jersey.