Super Bowl champion calls out Kirk Cousins after free agent deal with Falcons
Atlanta's new QB cashed in big time this offseason.
Kirk Cousins is a divisive guy.
The Falcons' new quarterback, who just signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta, will eclipse the 40,000 passing yards mark at some point this season, and has been one of the better quarterbacks in football over the last decade. Before an achilles injury ended his 2023 season after only eight games, Cousins was on a streak of six-straight years with at least 25 touchdown passes and, in five out of those six, he threw for over 4,000 yards.
He's also made, uh, quite a bit of money during that time. Like, quite a bit. According to Over The Cap, his career earnings are roughly $280 million; his career APY is almost $24 million. He has consistently found ways to successfully bet on himself – with two straight seasons of playing under the franchise tag while in Washington – and striking while the iron's hot, signing short-term but lucrative Vikings extensions in 2020 and 2022.
At this point, his business prowess has become something of a bit for a lot of people, and after the news of Cousins' move to Atlanta was announced, plenty of people had some capital-t thoughts. That includes former Super Bowl Champion and three time All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris, for some reason:
On the surface, Harris isn't technically wrong. Cousins *hasn't* really won much – he's only started four playoff games in his career, going 1-3. His lone win was a 26-20 OT win over the Saints in the 2019 Wild Card round. And yeah, he probably owes his agent a nice dinner or two (after, of course, the commission check hits). But Kirk Cousins making money isn't new, and this happens every time he signs an extension somewhere. Time is a flat circle, etc. But yeah, he does have the best agent in the game.