Superstar's trade request gives Falcons a perfect solution to Trice injury
Let's see, how do I put this nicely, the New York Jets are less than smart. They traded for edge rusher Haason Reddick knowing full well that he wanted a new contract. They have yet to pay him and Reddick is back in the same situation he was in with Philadelphia.
The Pro Bowl pass rusher has now requested a trade. Wow, who would ever think he would request a trade if he didn't get fairly compensated...?
This is where the Atlanta Falcons must step in and make an offer to Joe Douglas and the New York Jets, especially after the season-ending injury to rookie Bralen Trice.
Haason Reddick should be a priority for Terry Fontenot and the Falcons
Don't ask me what the New York Jets thought they were doing when they sent a conditional third-round pick to the Eagles for Haason Reddick. They traded for him knowing he wanted a new contract and yet they have refused to engage in talks during the summer.
Reddick has yet to participate in offseason activities or practice. He isn't a headcase who wants to make things difficult, he just wants to be compensated for his outstanding play. If the Falcons trade for him and give him some money, he will get right back to work and immediately become the best edge rusher this team has had since John Abraham.
Obviously, figuring out the logistics is easier said than done. Terry Fontenot would have to entice the Jets enough to back down from their stance of not wanting to trade him. Then you have to get him to agree to a big contract.
Nevertheless, we are here to make a push at the Super Bowl. Edge rusher is a massive need that will hold this team back from the promised land and the solution has smacked them right in the face.
It feels like fate considering this news developed the day after Bralen Trice was placed on the IR with a season-ending injury.