Texans talented wide receiver should be the Falcons next addition via trade
The fact that John Metchie III is in the NFL is quite impressive. The former Alabama star, selected by the Houston Texans drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, not only overcame a torn ACL in his final game at Alabama but also cancer.
Coming out of Alabama, there was no doubt that Metchie was a first-round talent. He had proven everything on the football field but his injury caused him to slide to pick 44. Then he was forced to sit out his rookie year as he fought (and eventually beat) cancer.
He is now going into his third (but really his second) NFL season on a team that is stacked at the position. His situation has reportedly drawn the interest of teams around the league and the Atlanta Falcons should be one of them.
Atlanta Falcons need to pull off a trade for Texans wide receiver John Metchie III
When you look at the Texans' depth chart at wide receiver, you quickly realize why John Metchie III won't have the opportunity he deserves. They added Stefon Diggs this offseason to a position that already includes two stars in Nico Collins and Tank Dell. For their depth, they have Noah Brown, Xavier Hutchinson, Ben Skowronek, Robert Woods, and Steven Sims. That is an unfair room for the up-and-coming team.
Metchie finds himself in an unfair position and Houston would be smart to trade him to a team that can use his speed—maybe a team like the Falcons.
The Dirty Birds thought they had their speed guy when they traded for Rondale Moore from the Arizona Cardinals. However, that ended before the preseason even started as he went down with a season-ending injury, followed by his replacement running into the same fate.
Metchie would be a great addition to this Zac Robinson, Kirk Cousins-led offense.
While they have the need, they might not have the means. They have already traded/lost two draft picks in the 2025 draft. Their third-round pick was sent to the New England Patriots for Matthew Judon and their fifth-round pick was taken as part of tampering punishment. Would Terry Fontenot be willing to trade another pick?
Having very few draft picks may not hurt you right away but it will eventually catch up to you. You have to substitute that player somehow and it usually comes in free agency where things get expensive.
Nevertheless, John Metchie would be a great addition, and a cheap one at that. He still has two years left with cap hits well under $3 million. If Fontenot is willing to give away another draft pick then this would be another smart move on his part.