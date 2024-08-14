Falcons replacement for injured Rondale Moore is already injured
The one thing that could ruin the 2024 season for the Atlanta Falcons is injuries and we are already dealing with a plethora of them. Wide receiver Rondale Moore sustained a season-ending injury in training camp, safety DeMarcco Hellams went down with an ankle injury that will keep him off the field for a while, and rookie edge rusher Bralen Trice tore his ACL, ending his season
One of the moves the general manager Terry Fontenot has made is signing former All-Pro Jakeem Grant to help replace Rondale Moore. However, it sounds like they might need to replace the replacement who was seen limping in practice already.
Rondale Moore's replacement already injured for the Falcons
When it rains, it pours. The Atlanta Falcons are trying to get through the preseason as healthy as possible to deliver on their high expectations in 2024. However, thus far, they have had zero luck and it has continued into preseason week two.
Jakeem Grant, who was recently signed to be the versatile player that Rondale Moore was expected to be, was injured in one of his first practices in quite some time.
You really can't make this stuff up...
While it doesn't sound like a significant injury (fingers crossed), it still makes you hold your breath. The Falcons, and Atlanta sports in general, haven't had much luck when it comes to health.
Sure, they haven't lost a top-tier player but these injuries have already compiled. Rondale Moore was supposed to be a dynamic piece for Zac Robinson, Bralen Trice was expected to be a critical piece on defense, and DeMarcco Hellams was the best safety not named Jessie Bates they have.
As I have said before, hopefully, the universe will even out and attack a different team for once—or no team.