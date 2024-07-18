The 10 best offensive lineman in the history of Atlanta Falcons
The game of football will always start in the trenches. Just as a good defense is propelled by a good defensive line, a good offense is propelled by a good offensive line. It's the first point of contact, and without it, the end zone might as well be in outer space.
While the Atlanta Falcons haven't had too many elite offensive lines in their history, they have had an elite and consistent player in every single decade they have been around. They have essentially always had a consistently good blocker on their front five who plays every single game, which is the biggest factor in these rankings.
Criteria for selection
Offensive line is the hardest position to judge. It doesn't have performance stats like receptions, yards, interceptions, etc. We have seen the addition of analytical stats that include things like pressures allowed, sacks allowed, and run-blocking efficiency. However, those are useless in a historical ranking since most players have no numbers attached to the name.
So, that means we have to go back to the old-school methods. Games played were a huge factor in ranking the 10 best, along with Pro Bowl appearances and All-Pro teams
The Falcons have seen many players across the five positions who have put together mammoth consecutive-games-played streaks. That was a huge boost for many players in the top 10.
The top 10 offensive lineman in Atlanta Falcons history
10. Justin Blalock
Nothing on Justin Blalock's resume sticks out, but that was who he was. The offensive guard played tons of games for the Dirty Birds each year. He only had two seasons in which he didn't play a full 16-game schedule—his first and last. He played every game from 2008 to 2013 and only had one season with over four penalties and four seasons with two or fewer.
Originally a draft pick acquired from the Houston Texans in the Matt Schaub trade, Blalock always flew under the radar. He never made a Pro Bowl or earned selection to an All-Pro team, but the guy with one career touchdown lands at No. 10.
9. Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom, while still early in his career, has already become one of the best players in Atlanta Falcons history. He has been dominant, especially in recent years, as he continues to serve as one of the best players in the NFL.
There is a reason the Dirty Birds allocated over $100 million to an interior offensive lineman. The former Boston College star continues to be the glue that holds the front five together in Atlanta.
Since his first season, the right guard has played in all but two games while also making two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. His ascension up these rankings will be quick.
8. RC Thielemann
RC Thielemann was consistency. The eight-year Falcon played in 114 games as a starting guard after getting selected in the second round of the 1977 NFL Draft.
During his Atlanta career, Thielemann played in at least 11 games in a season seven times and 16 games five times. It took a few years for him to get the credit he deserved as he was selected to his first Pro Bowl in his fifth season. He then made three straight Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 1982.
Interestingly enough, he recovered 11 fumbles with the Falcons, which is quite impressive. It shows he was an alert player who never gave up on a play.
7. Alex Mack
If you don't believe center is an important position, then you clearly weren't watching the Falcons closely in 2015 and 2016.
Alex Mack should forever be known as one of the best free-agent signings in Atlanta Falcons history. He joined the franchise in 2016 to secure what was a disastrous position the year prior. He immediately solidified the middle of the line and was a main cog in one of the best offenses in NFL history.
The communication, toughness, and leadership this guy showed were off the charts. He played in Super Bowl 51 with a fractured leg—something not many players would ever think about doing.
The standout center played five seasons (78 games) with the Falcons, making three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. He would have made more if he wasn't competing with other all-time greats at the position.
6. Jake Matthews
When you look up the word "reliability" in the dictionary, Jake Matthews' face pops up.
The Falcons' 2014 first-round pick continues to post every week and has not missed a start since he was a rookie. You can't ask for more than that from a franchise left tackle.
As Atlanta's leader in consecutive games started, Matthews' ranking on this list seems too low. However, he can continue to rise as he plays every week until they rip the jersey off his shoulders.
While he has never been the most dominant tackle in the league, he has been the most consistent. The former Texas A&M Aggie is the type of player we won't fully appreciate until he retires.
5. Bob Whitfield
One of the many eighth-overall picks in the history of the Falcons, Bob Whitfield justified his draft slot. From 1992 to 2003, the Falcons had one of the league's premier players.
Whitfield was overlooked because of who he played for. His only Pro Bowl appearance came in the miraculous 1998 run to the Super Bowl. He should have received more honors throughout his 12 years and 178 games in red and black.
The Stanford product missed one game from 1993 to 2002. That is quite the accomplishment considering he played on some physical, ground-and-pound offenses.
4. Bill Fralic
Bill Fralic's career got off to a hot start; the second pick in the 1985 NFL Draft was third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Think about that: An offensive guard received over 10% of OROY votes.
Things did not calm down after his rookie year. Fralic made four straight Pro Bowls and three straight All-Pro teams (two first-team, one second-team). He spent eight seasons with the Falcons, playing in 116 games. He was also named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-1980s Team
3. Todd McClure
Todd McClure was the franchise leader in consecutive games played until Jake Matthews broke the record in 2023. That does not take away from what he did as the new starting center after the turn of the century.
As a seventh-round pick, McClure found himself starting in seven games as a rookie in 2000. His second season saw him start all but one game, and then he established himself as one of the most reliable players in the NFL. From the start of the 2002 season until the conclusion of the 2010 season, "Mud Duck" started in all 144 games the Dirty Birds played.
As I mentioned with Alex Mack, you cannot underestimate the importance of a good center. He made countless game-changing calls through the years that we don't even know about and also helped develop Matt Ryan into the franchise's greatest player.
McClure was one of the few players Matt Ryan mentioned in his retirement press conference. That says a lot about the impact and leadership he brought.
2. Jeff Van Note
Jeff Van Note is the definition of a longshot.
Coming out of Kentucky in 1969, Van Note became the 11th-round selection by the Falcons. Little did anyone know, he would become one of the best we have ever seen.
Van Note didn't start until his second season when he was 24 years old. He then became the team's primary starter until 1986 when he was 40 years old, which should put things into perspective.
The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro managed to make a name for himself as the starting center of some bad teams. The fact he made six Pro Bowls while on four losing teams and one strike-shortened-season team with a combined 37-48 record is remarkable.
Over 18 years and 251 games, Van Note played solely for the Falcons, which makes him second in total games played. It is unfortunate that his name has been skimmed over during the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process.
1. Mike Kenn
The Atlanta Falcons made Mike Kenn the 13th pick in the 1978 NFL Draft and never looked back. They found their starting left tackle and never had to worry about the vital position for the next 17 years.
From 1978 to 1994, Kenn played at the highest level. He routinely shut down some of the game's best pass-rushers. Unlike many players in the history of this team, he was recognized for his outstanding play by making five straight Pro Bowls and four straight All-Pro teams.
Despite being a anchor left tackle who rarely gave up sacks, was seldom penalized, and played 17 years and a total of 251 games, he isn't in the Hall of Fame. As the leader in total games played for the Falcons, Kenn should have a bust in Canton by now.
More all-time Falcons rankings: