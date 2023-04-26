The Atlanta Falcons must draft 1 of these 3 UGA Bulldogs in 1st round
1. The Atlanta Falcons should draft Georgia's DT Jalen Carter
I am not quite as high on Jalen Carter as some people are but I still think he is worthy of a top-ten pick. He should also be in consideration when the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock at pick eight. Obviously, assuming that Carter isn't taken by the seven teams in front of Atlanta.
Jalen Carter would be the cherry on top of the retooling of the Falcons' defensive line. Carter can line up at many different positions along the line which will allow new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to mix and match guys like Carter, Grady Jarrett, Calais Campbell, etc.
Sometimes we forget that interior pass rush can be just as effective as outside pass rush, in some situations, it can be more effective. Jalen Carter would give the Falcons a deadly interior pass rush.