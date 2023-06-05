The Atlanta Falcons are in the right division & conference at the right time
Normally a team that has torn down their roster and rebuilt it, takes a couple years to realize their full potential. There is also usually another team or two in the division that is more established. Except, that is anything but the case for the Atlanta Falcons as they have built their roster at the perfect time.
Not only is their division extremely weak, but they also play in the lesser conference. This means that the Falcons could have some quick success coming out of their rebuild.
The Atlanta Falcons are in the right division and conference to compete immediately
The Atlanta Falcons are wrapping up their transition right as two of their divisional rivals are starting their transitions, and then there is the New Orleans Saints who sit in the same spot they have sat in since they swindled their way to their first championship over a decade ago.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to have to tear down their aging roster after their ageless wonder retired. The Carolina Panthers might be the biggest threat to the Falcons but they are still a very uncertain team. And then the aforementioned New Orleans Saints are just the definition of crazy; doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result.
And then there is the fact that the Atlanta Falcons play in a conference that doesn't have the Chiefs, Bills, Jaguars, Bengals, etc. Really, it is a conference that has the Eagles and everyone else. The Cowboys are good but they are the Cowboys, the Giants ascended last year but they aren't an overpowering team, the 49ers have no healthy QB, and the Vikings had a lucky (or fluky) season.
I honestly don't think we would be too optimistic if the Falcons played in the AFC West or even just the AFC in general. Nonetheless, the reality is that they play in the NFC conference and the South division, meaning they have a legit chance to compete right away.