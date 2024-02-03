The Atlanta Falcons will be on a coaching revenge tour in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons will be going head to head against their last two head coaches during the 2024 NFL Season
The Atlanta Falcons fired their second head coach over the past four years and just hired their permanent head coach who happened to be the interim head coach in between the last two head coaches—it is a crazy statement.
The Falcons' last two permanent head coaches—Dan Quinn and Arthur Smith—have found new jobs over the last week. Their new teams happen to be on the Falcons' 2024 schedule which should make for some interesting storylines.
Atlanta Falcons to play their two former HCs Dan Quinn and Arthur Smith in 2024
We have already reviewed who the Atlanta Falcons will play in 2024 and those teams include the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders.
Ironically, the Steelers just hired Arthur Smith to be their new offensive coordinator while the Commanders hired Dan Quinn to be their next head coach.
This will be interesting...
Who knows whether these two coaches hold grudges against the Atlanta Falcons. I wouldn't think they would but I could see Arthur Smith, specifically, being a little angry over getting fired.
We won't know when the Falcons will play their two former coaches but we do know that Arthur Smith and the Steelers will be coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium while the Falcons will travel to FedEx Field (ironic) to play Dan Quinn and the Commanders.
This will be the third year in a row that the Falcons will play the Commanders and the second time the Falcons will play the AFC Steelers in the past three years—thanks to the 17th game added a few years ago.
Hopefully, Raheem Morris will have answers for these two coaches who will certainly be motivated. The Falcons have zero reason to lose these two games, especially if they find a quarterback who is at least average.