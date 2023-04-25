The Five Best Atlanta Falcons' Offensive Linemen From the Past 20 Seasons
As we continue to look through the past twenty-year history of the Atlanta Falcons, we’ll be focusing on the offensive lineman. Although the team has occasionally struggled in pass protection, they have also had numerous top-level players on the line.
You can find rankings for the five best running backs, three best tight ends, and five best wide receivers from earlier this week and we’ll look at specialists next.
Honorable Mentions: Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary
Chris Lindstrom was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. Since that time, he has started 55 games, made an All-Pro team, and was named a Pro Bowler. Although his top-level play may be a bit higher than some of the players mentioned below, the lack of starts compared to the top five holds him back.
McGary was another first-round pick by the Falcons in 2019. He has played in 63 games since then and has helped provide stability alongside Lindstrom for Atlanta. Both players recently signed long-term extensions with the team and will hopefully help the team reach the playoffs this season.