Three positions the Atlanta Falcons need to add talent to before week 1

By Grayson Freestone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
The Atlanta Falcons need to add talent at wide receiver

Current group of WRs:

  • Drake London
  • Mack Hollins
  • Scotty Miller
  • KhaDarel Hodge
  • Frank Darby
  • Penny Hart
  • J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
  • Keilahn Harris
  • Josh Ali
  • Chris Blair
  • Slade Bolden
  • Xavier Malone

The issue at wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons certainly isn't quantity, it is quality. Outside of Drake London, there isn't a clear starting-caliber boundary receiver.

Mack Hollins would presumably be the frontrunner after a breakout year. However, that is the issue, outside of last season, Hollins has been a huge disappointment. Can he be counted on? Who knows.

Scotty Miller is a nice speed option and KhaDarel Hodge had a good year as a depth piece. Who knows what we will get out of Frank Darby and the rest of the field is also a bunch of unknowns.

Suffice to say, even though the Falcons have an offense that can produce without a star number-two wide receiver, it would be nice to find a piece that can be counted on.

