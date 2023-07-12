Three positions the Atlanta Falcons need to add talent to before week 1
The Atlanta Falcons need to add talent at wide receiver
Current group of WRs:
- Drake London
- Mack Hollins
- Scotty Miller
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Frank Darby
- Penny Hart
- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
- Keilahn Harris
- Josh Ali
- Chris Blair
- Slade Bolden
- Xavier Malone
The issue at wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons certainly isn't quantity, it is quality. Outside of Drake London, there isn't a clear starting-caliber boundary receiver.
Mack Hollins would presumably be the frontrunner after a breakout year. However, that is the issue, outside of last season, Hollins has been a huge disappointment. Can he be counted on? Who knows.
Scotty Miller is a nice speed option and KhaDarel Hodge had a good year as a depth piece. Who knows what we will get out of Frank Darby and the rest of the field is also a bunch of unknowns.
Suffice to say, even though the Falcons have an offense that can produce without a star number-two wide receiver, it would be nice to find a piece that can be counted on.