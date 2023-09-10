Three predictions for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
Without question, the Atlanta Falcons are entering the 2023 regular season with hopes of making the playoffs. Even more, winning the NFC South for the first time since the 2016 season. The Falcons open the season at home against their rival, the Carolina Panthers. Atlanta split their two games last season with each team winning at home. That being said, here are three predictions for the Falcons against the Panthers in Week One
Robinson will be the Falcons leading rusher
This prediction is all about the rookie getting touches in the backfield, between 15-20 carries to be exact. Tyler Allgeier will be the team's No. 1 back in terms of carries but Arthur Smith will want to see what he has in Bijan Robinson in the run game. It is known that Atlanta's run game was one of the best in the NFL in 2022. They were second in the league with nearly 33 carries a game and close to 160 yards per game.
The Panthers' defense simply isn't prepared for what the rookie running back is going to do. Additionally, their front seven could be no match for the Falcons offensive line. Robinson could even be in the mix for 150 yards from scrimmage as well.
Allgeier will see his share of carries in this game but Robinson is the focal point based on the prediction. It's going to be Bijan versus the second and third levels of Carolina's defense. While the prediction seems tame in nature, it feels like a lock given Robinson's skillset.