Top-10 free agency targets for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These ten players will be targeted by the Atlanta Falcons when free agency kicks off
The 'legal tampering period' and official start of free agency will be underway next week. The Atlanta Falcons could be preparing to make even bigger moves than last year when they signed the likes of Jessie Bates, Kaden Elliss, and David Onyemata.
There is one reason why that could be the case even though they don't have quite as much money as they did last year; the quarterback position. Is this team going to hand out a massive deal for a free-agent QB?
The answer should come early since the potential targets won't be on the market long.
We are going to look at the top ten free agents who the Atlanta Falcons could make a splash for, starting with a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
Will Russell Wilson be willing to sign for the league minimum or will he look to land a contract that will help prevent him from being benched halfway through the season?
If the former is true then the Atlanta Falcons must inquire. While he might not be the player he once was, you cannot pass up the opportunity to sign Russ for less than $2 million—the price of a third or fourth-string quarterback.