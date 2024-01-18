Blogging Dirty
Top 10 free agents for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024

The top ten players who are headed for the open market in 2024 for the Atlanta Falcons

By Grayson Freestone

Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons
Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
March 13th marks the date that free agency will commence in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons have several quality players who are due to hit the open market but they don't have a franchise cornerstone with an expiring contract, thankfully.

Let's look at who the top free agents are for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024

Atlanta Falcons top free agents

1. Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Grant Halverson/GettyImages

Calais Campbell was a huge catalyst for what was a big defensive turnaround for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. Of course, before wondering whether the ageless veteran will re-sign, we have to ask if he will be playing a new year. Even if he does return for another season, will he be willing to come back to Atlanta?

2. Nate Landman

Nate Landman
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Grant Halverson/GettyImages

You never expect to see an undrafted free agent become one of the best starters in the NFL and almost make a Pro Bowl in his second year and his first year playing significant snaps. That is what Nate Landman has done. Even with Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss on the roster, the Falcons need to prioritize bringing back Landman.

3. Bud Dupree

Gardner Minshew, Bud Dupree
Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Bud Dupree has never lacked talent. Injuries have been his big issue, but he was able to stay healthy throughout his first season with the Atlanta Falcons. Dupree was a productive player in both the run and pass game. The Falcons should explore bringing him back on another one-year deal.

4. Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson
Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

While Cordarrelle Patterson has lost some steam since the early part of the 2022 season, one can wonder if he was just not used properly by Arthur Smith. Patterson is a do-it-all player and the greatest kick returner of all time, even if it isn't the Falcons, someone is going to want him.

5. Kentavius Street

Kentavius Street
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles / Cooper Neill/GettyImages

The Atlanta Falcons acquired Ketavius Street from the Eagles right before the trade deadline and he was a great piece for them before he went down with a season-ending injury.

6. Keith Smith

Micah Parsons, Keith Smith
Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys / Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Keith Smith has been the Atlanta Falcons fullback and key special teamer for a few years now. His future with the organization all depends on the new offensive scheme.

7. Jeff Okudah

Jeff Okudah
Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets / Al Pereira/GettyImages

Early on in the year, it appeared like Jeff Okudah had finally found his footing in the NFL. However, his play quickly declined toward the latter parts of the season and he was benched for rookie Clark Phillips.

8. KhaDarel Hodge

KhaDarel Hodge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Alex Slitz/GettyImages

KhaDarel Hodge was the Atlanta Falcons' second most productive wide receiver in 2023. However, he should not be seen as more than a depth player and a good special teams player moving forward.

9. Mack Hollins

Mack Hollins
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears / Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Mack Hollins had a disappointing season for the Falcons after having a career year last year. The coaching staff essentially benched him and there is no reason to think he will be returning to Atlanta.

10. Matt Hennessy

Matt Hennessy
Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals / Justin Casterline/GettyImages

When healthy, Matt Hennessy can be a solid player for a team. The former third-round pick has starting experience and can play both center and guard.

