Top 10 free agents for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
March 13th marks the date that free agency will commence in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons have several quality players who are due to hit the open market but they don't have a franchise cornerstone with an expiring contract, thankfully.
Let's look at who the top free agents are for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
1. Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell was a huge catalyst for what was a big defensive turnaround for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. Of course, before wondering whether the ageless veteran will re-sign, we have to ask if he will be playing a new year. Even if he does return for another season, will he be willing to come back to Atlanta?
2. Nate Landman
You never expect to see an undrafted free agent become one of the best starters in the NFL and almost make a Pro Bowl in his second year and his first year playing significant snaps. That is what Nate Landman has done. Even with Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss on the roster, the Falcons need to prioritize bringing back Landman.
3. Bud Dupree
Bud Dupree has never lacked talent. Injuries have been his big issue, but he was able to stay healthy throughout his first season with the Atlanta Falcons. Dupree was a productive player in both the run and pass game. The Falcons should explore bringing him back on another one-year deal.
4. Cordarrelle Patterson
While Cordarrelle Patterson has lost some steam since the early part of the 2022 season, one can wonder if he was just not used properly by Arthur Smith. Patterson is a do-it-all player and the greatest kick returner of all time, even if it isn't the Falcons, someone is going to want him.
5. Kentavius Street
The Atlanta Falcons acquired Ketavius Street from the Eagles right before the trade deadline and he was a great piece for them before he went down with a season-ending injury.
6. Keith Smith
Keith Smith has been the Atlanta Falcons fullback and key special teamer for a few years now. His future with the organization all depends on the new offensive scheme.
7. Jeff Okudah
Early on in the year, it appeared like Jeff Okudah had finally found his footing in the NFL. However, his play quickly declined toward the latter parts of the season and he was benched for rookie Clark Phillips.
8. KhaDarel Hodge
KhaDarel Hodge was the Atlanta Falcons' second most productive wide receiver in 2023. However, he should not be seen as more than a depth player and a good special teams player moving forward.
9. Mack Hollins
Mack Hollins had a disappointing season for the Falcons after having a career year last year. The coaching staff essentially benched him and there is no reason to think he will be returning to Atlanta.
10. Matt Hennessy
When healthy, Matt Hennessy can be a solid player for a team. The former third-round pick has starting experience and can play both center and guard.