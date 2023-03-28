Top 3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons need to trade for Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson took to social media to state that he officially requested to be traded from the Baltimore Ravens. It wasn't the most shocking news because there had already been inklings that he was done with the Ravens and wanted to get a fresh start.
The Atlanta Falcons are one of the many teams that could, reasonably, pursue Lamar. They have the need for a franchise quarterback, even with an intriguing player in Desmond Ridder, and they could instantly land one with Lamar Jackson.
However, it isn't just as easy as wanting him. The Ravens aren't just going to let him walk out the door, that much we know for sure. As I have already talked about, I do not believe the Falcons will end up pursuing him but we have seen crazier things happen.
This is a very complicated scenario. Lamar has a non-exclusive franchise tag that he hasn't signed, he wants a lot of guaranteed money, and he doesn't have an agent. There are so many ways this situation could play out.
We aren't going to get into the details and instead focus on reasons the Falcons should pursue the talented quarterback.