Top 3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons need to trade for Lamar Jackson
2. Lamar Jackson would transcend the best part of the Atlanta Falcons' offense
Lamar Jackson has ridiculous athleticism. He is simply one of the best athletes in the entire NFL, and he just happens to play quarterback.
Now, what did the Atlanta Falcons rely on, with great success, last year? The running game as they were one of the best teams in the league when it came to running the ball. Bringing in Lamar would make their ground game unbelievably good. I mean imagine having to defend Lamar, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, and the Falcons' offensive line that can knock you on your butt.
It is hard to imagine what the Falcons could do with Lamar. The sky is the limit. Arthur Smith did a pretty good job when it came to getting Marcus Mariota on the move last year and Mariota doesn't even compare to Jackson.