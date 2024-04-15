Troy Andersen trade shakes up Falcons 7-round mock draft
The Atlanta Falcons take an incredible playmaker and then trade one away to fill a hole in the first round of this mock draft.
We are almost one week away from the 2024 NFL Draft. The excitement continues to build for a draft that is as unique as any we have seen.
Will quarterbacks go one, two, three, four? Will the Falcons have their pick of any defensive prospect? Those two questions will go hand-in-hand as the Falcons wait for their pick at eight.
In this mock draft, things are shaken up in the top seven which helps the Falcons land an incredible playmaker at a surprising position with the eighth pick.
Falcons seven-round mock draft: Round 1, Pick 8
There is a reason that some teams see Malik Nabers as the top wide receiver in this draft. The LSU product is incredibly explosive at everything he does. He can run past you, have you running sideways, or take a slant and split everyone for a 70-yard touchdown.
If Nabers does fall to pick eight, the Falcons seriously need to consider taking him. I know they need a cornerback and edge rusher but Nabers is too good to pass up.
It isn't unreasonable to think the Falcons would take Nabers; he fits the speed profile they have targeted this offseason.