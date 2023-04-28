Twitter reacts to the Atlanta Falcons selection of Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons held onto their eighth-overall pick and used it on playmaking running back, Bijan Robinson out of Texas.
Bijan is seen as a top-three player in the draft which helped Terry Fontenot overlook the 'positional value' debate. It is an intriguing pick that will come with a lot of criticism from both fans and experts but nothing matters until we see him on the field. Anyways, with that being said, let's see reactions from around the Twitterverse.
Let's get right into it and see what is happening around Twitter in relation to the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick of Bijan Robinson—and we will keep it positive here because we all know there is way too much hate in this world already.
Those are your uber-talented, history-makin', superstar-weapon, former top-ten pick, future of the Falcons, group of offensive weapons from the past three drafts'.
Robert Griffin III giving the Atlanta Falcons a lot of credit for taking the running back in the top ten.
As much as it hurts to put Skip Bayless in here, it was a must for what he says about the pick.
This is very telling but not surprising, Bijan's ability out of the backfield is incredible. He can be a full-time slot receiver in the NFL, so why not use him at the position?
That is a lot of offensive talent (and A.J. Terrell who isn't too bad himself) for Arthur Smith to play with for the next number of years.
And we will wrap this up with this tweet, the Atlanta Falcons are going to have talent that rivals their 2016 season. Drake London might not be Julio Jones but Kyle Pitts is better than their tight ends from back then, not to mention Jonnu Smith. Then their running backs are more talented than they were back then, and I say that as one of the biggest fans of Devonta Freeman during his prime.
All I am saying is that the Falcons now have some incredible talent on their offense. We shall see how the team will mesh with each other.