Twitter voices support for Falcons DT Grady Jarrett after season-ending injury
Twitter realizes how devasting it is for Grady Jarrett after he sustained a season-ending injury during the Atlanta Falcons ugly loss to the Titans
Grady Jarrett has been the mainstay on the defense for the Atlanta Falcons. He has remained loyal to the team that drafted him despite having to go through some really tough times. Things were finally looking promising this season for his team but now his team will have to carry on without him.
Grady sustained a torn ACL on Sunday which will keep him out for the remainder of the year. This is devastating news and Twitter understands that as they voice their support for the Pro Bowl defensive tackle.
Twitter responds to devastating news of Grady Jarrett's season-ending torn ACL
There are those certain players that you just can hardly stand to see get injured. Grady Jarrett going down with a season-ending injury seems like the most disheartening injury the Atlanta Falcons have had since Keanu Neal went down with a season-ending injury in a second-consecutive year.
Jarrett has been the key piece for the defense for many years. The former fifth-round pick has battled his way to becoming the face of the defense and it makes it that much more difficult to see the loyal Grady Jarrett sustain an injury like this.
Twitter sees that as many people have voiced their support for the Pro Bowler.
Former Falcons QB and current employee sums it up perfectly. Grady is everything this defense wants to be.
We all know that Grady will be back and better than every for the start of the 2024 season.
The Atlanta Falcons will also host a Minnesota Vikings team on Sunday who also received a gut punch during their week eight game. Their starting QB Kirk Cousins, who has been on fire this season, will miss the remainder of the year with a torn Achilles.
Grady's season-ending injury really was one of the most quiet injuries we have ever seen.
Just to end this, this really is the last player you wanted to see get injured. He has done nothing but work for this franchise despite seeing very little success outside of the two postseason runs in 2016 and 2017. He will certainly work to get himself back for the start of the 2024 NFL Season.