Updated Falcons injury report for Week 2 is especially concerning with matchup
Ever since their injury-plagued week one preseason game, the Atlanta Falcons have managed to stay healthy. They haven't seen any lingering or season-altering injuries that are of concern (knock on wood) which is certainly positive for a team with sky-high hopes.
With that being said, things are never perfect. They are dealing with an injury to a linebacker who figures to have a big role in week two.
Nate Landman's status is concerning as Falcons look to log first win
The Falcons have yet to announce the game status of any of their four reported injuries in practice this week. We should see those announcements coming out within 24 hours but, for now, we are keeping a close eye on the lone player held out of practice on Friday.
Nate Landman, who made a big impact late in the week one loss to the Steelers, was a non-participant in Friday's practice. He is dealing with a calf and quad injury.
The downhill linebacker figures to be an important part against the Eagles. The Eagles love to run the ball and Landman loves to lay the hammer in the run game. It would be a massive blow if he cannot play.
With that being said, listed starters Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss are perfectly capable of handling the duties. Against your typical pass-heavy offense, those two would be the most important pieces for the defense.
Outside of Landman, CB Antonio Hamilton—a week one inactive—was limited with a groin injury, as was RT Kaleb McGary.
Rookie Jase McClellan was limited with a knee injury.
For the Eagles, WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OT Fred Johnson (thumb), and DT Milton Williams (foot) were limited on Friday while LB Devin White (ankle) and CB Isaiah Rodgers (hand) were full participants.
We will have to keep a watchful eye on Nate Landman's status in a week where his services are needed more than ever.