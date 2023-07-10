Watch: Grady Jarrett singles out Drake London as player he is excited to watch
When the nine-year veteran speaks, you listen! Grady Jarrett is the longest-tenured defender and second-longest-tenured player on the Atlanta Falcons roster.
Grady knows what great players look like as he has seen the likes of Roddy White, Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, and even Dwight Freeney come through the building and so when he mentions a name that people should be excited about then you should listen. Out of every player on the roster, Grady Jarrett named Drake London as the player he is excited to watch make more highlight-reel plays.
Drake London singled out by Grady Jarrett as a player to watch for the Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons used their eighth-overall pick on wide receiver Drake London last year. All things considered, London had a great rookie season. He was asked to play in an offense that was very run-heavy with a quarterback, for 80% of the season, who couldn't find consistent accuracy. That is why his 72 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns were so impressive.
Now, moving forward, Drake will be one-year wiser, will have a better quarterback situation, and will simply be more comfortable. Grady Jarrett realizes that and decided to name him as a player to get excited about for this upcoming season.
We all know that Drake London is a superstar in the making and an even better person. Hearing Grady say both of those things and mention how his work ethic is off the charts just validates that.
Don't take Grady's words lightly either. He watched Julio Jones, who was known as one of the hardest workers in NFL history, practice for six seasons. The fact that he is shouting out fellow wide receiver Drake London says a lot.
One other aspect to think about is that for those 13 games that Marcus Mariota was the starting quarterback, he didn't have the greatest chemistry with London. Mariota was more synchronized with Olamide Zaccheaus. Desmond Ridder, on the other hand, was constantly looking London's way and had excellent chemistry with him. It also helps that they are best friends off the field.
Needless to say, we should be preparing to see Drake London put up some outstanding numbers in his second season.