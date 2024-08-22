When will we see Michael Penix Jr. back on field again for Falcons?
Whether you like it or not, Michael Penix Jr. won't be on the field for the Atlanta Falcons final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Raheem Morris sat the rookie out of the second preseason game and plans to do the same for the third and final game.
It does feel like a gut punch since he was the lone reason many fans were going to watch the "dress rehearsal" preseason game.
Now that we won't see him on Saturday, when might we see him take the field next for the Dirty Birds. Spoiler alert: it might be awhile.
Michael Penix Jr. won't see the field for awhile, at least we hope
There are only a few scenarios in the NFL that prompt a backup quarterback taking the field. For the Atlanta Falcons, there are even fewer.
Preseason is the first one you look at. We know Penix won't play against the Dolphins so his first preseason has concluded. 2025's preseason will be the next "meaningless game" he plays in.
Injury are the most common path for a backup quarterbacks, especially last season. Kirk Cousins seems to be fully healthy right now and will start week one against the Steelers. However, as he found out last year, injuries can strike at any time and one to Cousins would place Michael Penix Jr. back on the field. While we want to see the rookie quarterback play, the veteran gives this team the best chance to win so hopefully that does not happen.
Poor play—something we have seen far too often these past couple of years—is the next scenario, but an unlikely one at that. Cousins has played at too high of a level for too many years for this to happen.
As for what I think is the most likely time we see the rookie quarterback, playing when a game is out of hand. Whether the Falcons are up by a lot or down by a lot in the fourth quarter, the lefty will find himself taking a few snaps—hopefully, it will be because the Falcons are up by 30.
With an offense that finally has a quarterback and a competent playcaller, the Dirty BIrds will find themselves in the endzone more frequently. It is difficult to imagine this not happen in at least one game this season.
In conclusion, the next time we see Michael Penix Jr. on the field it will likely be preseason of next season or in garbage time this season. While Kirk Cousins might be coming off an injury, he has shown he remarkable health and consistency.