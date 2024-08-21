Falcons HC Raheem Morris makes unpopular decision with Michael Penix Jr.
Seeing Michael Penix Jr. take the field for the Atlanta Falcons' first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins made the usually meaningless game intriguing. We finally got to see the talented lefty on the field.
Mostly, he performed well which has convinced head coach Raheem Morris that he should receive the veteran treatment by not playing the rest of the preseason. Some think this isn't a big deal while others don't agree with it at all.
No matter your stance on the decision, it is certainly a strange and surprising move by the first-year head coach.
Raheem Morris has seen enough from Michael Penix Jr. in preseason
Does playing your starters in preseason matter? It is a question that is a double-edged sword. You could go in circles debating it and it is interesting to see the variety of opinions you see from teams around the league.
In Kansas City, Andy Reid played Patrick Mahomes in both preseason games while, in Carolina, new head coach Dave Canales has elected to keep Bryce Young out of harm's way thus far. Those are two opposite teams with opposite views on the "meaningless games."
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has swayed to what Carolina has done; sit the starters and let the backups fight for their roster spot. After seeing DeMarcco Hellams and Bralen Trice go down with injuries in the first preseason game, can you blame him? It feels like there is a curse in Atlanta sports right now.
But Morris' decision has trickled down to the backup quarterback spot as Michael Penix Jr. will not see the field again.
Again, this is a topic that will have you debating in circles. There is no right or wrong answer.
Personally, while I can see both sides of the argument, I don't agree with the decision to sit Penix. Maybe it is selfishness in wanting to see him but this is a prime opportunity to give your future franchise quarterback snaps. In a few weeks, Kirk Cousins will get every snap and the young QB won't be able to learn on the job.
It isn't like quarterback is a position that demands contact every play. You can put the first-round pick out there and call some quick passes or get him moving away from contact. Not to mention, it isn't like he would be playing a full game, or even half the game.
Ultimately, I respect the coach's decision. He knows the team better than anyone and has been around the NFL for a long time. This is a calculated, yet unpopular decision. You have to credit him and his staff for never doing what the media wants him to do.