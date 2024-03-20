Where do Atlanta Falcons rank among cities chances at 2024 title?
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons being the second favorite in the city to win a championship speaks to the impact of Kirk Cousins as much as it does to where sports are for Atlanta right now. The Falcons have put together an explosive offense. One that they haven't had this much talent on since the 2017 season.
It will take a similar run for the team to get back in a position to finally win it all. They won't be the favorites within the conference but are the NFC South's best team giving them a chance to host a playoff game if they are able to take advantage of being the most talented roster.
A far more likely goal for the Falcons is being a contender for the Super Bowl in the 2025 or 2026 seasons giving them time to continue to add young talent. This year's goal should simply be making the playoffs and having a winning season for the first time since 2017. Still, anytime you get in...