Where does Desmond Ridder rank among NFC South quarterbacks?
By Nick Halden
2. Desmond Ridder
2023 Stats: 2,376-Passing Yards, 9-Passing Touchdowns, 9-Interceptions, 195-Rushing Yards, 5 Rushing Touchdowns
In truth picking between Ridder, Young, and Carr this year really comes down to contracts and ceilings. All three have been below-average starters and failed to live up to expectations. As mentioned it is completely possible that this division has three new starters by the start of next year. Only Bryce Young should view his job as safe.
What can be said about Desmond that hasn't been already? The quarterback's turnovers are a continual issue with a player who has proven clutch at times and shown the ability to make every needed throw. What pushes Ridder over the top of the first two quarterbacks is head-to-head wins, 4th quarter production, and the ability to create with his legs.
Ridder has 5 rushing touchdowns this season while Carr and Young have a combined zero. Again we are splitting hairs here between three truly bad 2023 quarterbacks. However, it is the right decision to bump Ridder up to 2nd considering the state of this division. Ridder is going to have to push Atlanta to the playoffs and finish red-hot or there will be a new signal caller in Atlanta by the start of next season.