Where Falcons offensive positions rank in PFF's rankings
The Atlanta Falcons offense has no holes. One could argue they are a top-three offense in overall depth and skill.
Last year, they were good but now they have taken it to a whole different level with the addition of players like Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore.
The internet is taking note and it is the main reason the Falcons have the best odds to win the NFC South in 2024. Pro Football Focus is buying all of the hype as they ranked each position high on their rankings. It is more evidence that this offense could be something special.
Falcons rank top 15 in PFF's offensive position rankings
The Falcons offense starts with their cohesive offensive line. Last year, they saw their five starters play most of the season. Jake Matthews, Matt Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary will continue paving the way for an offense that figures to be much more well-rounded.
Pro Football Focus likes them so much that they ranked them as the sixth-best line in the NFL. Only the Lions, Eagles, Colts, Browns, and Jets topped them.
As for what many consider to be their best position, the Dirty Birds were ranked as having the fifth-best running back core with the 49ers, Dolphins, Lions, and Ravens sitting higher. If you are keeping track, only the Lions have a better RB-OL duo in the league.
Moving on, the pass-catchers ranked 13th while Kirk Cousins ranked 15th in the quarterback rankings. Honestly, both are a little bit surprising; you would expect outside sources to believe the floor of the team's pass-catching unit to be low while Cousins would rank in the top ten, at least.
Nevertheless, when you rank top ten in half and top 15 in all the positions on the offensive side of the ball, you should feel pretty good about your chances to score points. This is a much better situation than last year when we saw Desmond Ridder throwing to third and fourth options that consisted of Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller. Things will be much more smooth in 2024.