Where should Kirk Cousins rank among NFC South quarterbacks?
By Nick Halden
2. Baker Mayfield
The league is better and more entertaining when Baker Mayfield is at his best and starting. The swagger that he brings and the way he interacts with the media has always been entertaining dating back to his days as a Sooner.
With this said, can we pump the brakes just a bit on the Baker Mayfield love? Yes, it is a what have you done for me lately league, however, looking at Baker's entire career it is fair to wonder what exactly he projects to be. Heading into the 2023 season it was a question if it would be him or Kyle Trask starting in Tampa.
It was a great season and a solid playoff win but not a career-defining run. The Carolina Panthers year for Baker shouldn't be held against him but why were the Browns so ready to move on despite the injury? Perhaps it was simply the poor judgment they have shown for the last two decades.
Or perhaps there were internal issues that we were not aware of that chased Baker away. Regardless of the reasoning it is rare for a franchise quarterback to be on his fourth team and suddenly be a top option there is reason for a healthy level of hope as well as skepticism.