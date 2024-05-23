Which Falcons rookie will have the biggest impact in 2024?
This time last year it wasn't hard to predict which rookie would have the biggest impact for the Atlanta Falcons. Eighth-overall pick Bijan Robinson was the clear choice and he certainly lived up to his expectations.
In the present day, the choice isn't so obvious. With Kirk Cousins slated to be the starting quarterback, first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. isn't the choice. You need to go deeper into their draft class to answer the question of which rookie will make the biggest impact in year one.
Choosing the top rookie for 2024 isn't so easy for the Atlanta Falcons
As we just discussed, it would take a disaster for the Atlanta Falcons to have their first-round pick make the biggest impact in year one. If Kirk Cousins stays healthy, then you need to look at their day-two and day-three draft picks.
The two biggest choices should be second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro and third-round pick Bralen Trice. Both are excellent talents who have the talent to make an impact from snap one.
Orhorhoro will be expected to be a versatile defensive lineman for Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake. He will play up and down the line as a rookie and be put in a position to use his excellent length. With him never hitting the heights of his talents while at Clemson, his impact could be slow early on which isn't a big deal considering the depth the Falcons have at the position.
As for Bralen Trice, the Washington product is a refined prospect at a position the Falcons need a lot of help at. Immediately he will be expected to be a sack producer. He was known for putting pressure on the quarterback in college, he will be expected to do the same right away in the NFL.
So, if you couldn't tell, I am leaning toward Bralen Trice as the rookie who will make the biggest impact in year one. Even though he plays a position that is notoriously difficult for rookies, he is in a situation that will give him a ton of opportunities to make plays.