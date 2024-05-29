Which Falcons undrafted rookies have the best chance to make the team?
Signing a hidden gem on the undrafted free-agent market can be a huge boost to any team. The Atlanta Falcons have found a few contributors over the years amongst the players who don't hear their names called on draft weekend.
Olamide Zaccheaus made an impact for several years and last year, the defense was saved by second-year UDFA Nate Landman following the season-ending injury of Troy Andersen. You should never overlook these players.
This year, the Falcons decided to sign quality instead of quantity. They signed ten undrafted players which included only three defenders.
Which UDFA are most likely to make the Atlanta Falcons roster?
The weaker positions on a team are usually the positions you should look to when deciding which longshot players could make the roster.
One position for the Falcons sticks out—cornerback. The cornerback depth on this team isn't good and thus you should keep an eye on the three defensive UDFAs the Falcons signed—Trey Vaval, Jayden Price, and Anthony Sao.
Trey Vaval signed the biggest contract among the ten UDFAs. The former Minnesota State Maverick brings a lot of versatility to the Falcons. He covers, makes plays in the run game, blocks kicks, and is a productive return man. In two seasons he tallied 69 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2 interceptions, 14 PBUs, 5 special teams blocks, 2 return TDs, and averaged 15.6 yards per punt return and 22.9 yards per kick return.
Meanwhile, Jayden Price had similar statistics across the board. During his five seasons at North Dakota State, Price played in 71 games with 107 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 interceptions, 17 PBUs, and 5 punt return TDs with an average of 14.4 yards per return.
While the Falcons already have two return aficionados in Ray-Ray McCloud and Avery Williams, the depth that Vaval and Price bring on special teams is valuable.
On offense, keep an eye on wide receiver Isaiah Wooden out of Southern Utah. The Falcons signed him to a $2.85 million contract. His speed prototype fits exactly what this team has valued this offseason.
Wooden did a little of everything in two seasons with the Thunderbirds rushing for 126 yards and one touchdown while catching 58 passes for 1,052 yards and 15 touchdowns in just 11 career games. He also was used as a punt and kick returner.
In summary, watch for Trey Vaval, Jayden Price, and Isaiah Wooden this summer. Each brings value to their respective positions while also having the added ability to play on special teams.