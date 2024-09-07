Which NFC South team has the easiest, hardest game from week to week?
The NFC South figures to be a winnable division for all four teams. While many only consider three teams—Falcons, Buccaneers, Saints—for the crown, you never know what a young team like the Panthers could do.
Nevertheless, with the addition of Kirk Cousins, the Falcons should be the favorite. They would have won the division last year with decent quarterback play. They now have a trustworthy veteran to rely on, giving them a distinct advantage over their three rivals.
Here we are going to look at who has the easiest matchup each week, giving a clearer picture of how the 2024 season could unfold.
Easiest matchup from week to week in the NFC South
Week
ATL
NO
CAR
TB
Easiest
Hardest
1
vs. PIT
vs. CAR
@ NO
vs. WAS
NO
ATL
2
@ PHI
@ DAL
vs. LAC
@ DET
CAR
ATL
3
vs. KAN
vs. PHI
@ LV
vs. DEN
CAR
ATL
4
vs. NO
@ ATL
vs. CIN
vs. PHI
ATL
TB
5
vs. TB
@ KC
@ CHI
@ ATL
CAR
NO
6
@ CAR
vs. TB
vs. ATL
@ NO
ATL
CAR
7
vs. SEA
vs. DEN
@ WAS
vs. BAL
CAR
TB
8
@ TB
@ LAC
@ DEN
vs. ATL
CAR
TB
9
vs. DAL
@ CAR
vs. NO
@ KC
NO
TB
10
@ NO
vs. ATL
vs. NYG
vs. SF
CAR
TB
11
@ DEN
vs. CLE
BYE
BYE
ATL
NO
12
BYE
BYE
vs. KC
@ NYG
TB
CAR
13
vs. LAC
vs. LAR
vs. TB
@ CAR
TB
NO
14
@ MIN
@ NYG
@ PHI
vs. LV
TB
CAR
15
@ LV
vs. WAS
vs. DAL
@ LAC
ATL
CAR
16
vs. NYG
@ GB
vs. ARI
@ DAL
ATL
NO
17
@ WAS
vs. LV
@ TB
vs. CAR
NO
CAR
18
vs. CAR
@ TB
@ ATL
vs. NO
ATL
CAR
Final count:
Team
# of easiest weeks
# of hardest weeks
Atlanta Falcons
6
3
New Orleans Saints
3
4
Carolina Panthers
6
6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3
5
All of this is just speculation but, as you can see, the Atlanta Falcons have the most favorable schedule. They tie with the Panthers for the total number of easy weeks while also having the fewest hardest weeks.
Interestingly enough, the Falcons open their season with their three difficult weeks, one coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers who won't be a powerhouse.
For the defending NFC South champion Buccaneers, they have a hard road ahead. Their schedule is difficult and one of their three easy weeks comes when only two NFC South teams are on a bye.
If the Dirty Birds can claw their way through the first three weeks with a winning record (you might even be okay with a 1-2 record) then they have a favorable path to breaking their long postseason drought.