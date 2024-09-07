Blogging Dirty
Which NFC South team has the easiest, hardest game from week to week?

NFC South team who holds the matchup advantage each week.

By Grayson Freestone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
The NFC South figures to be a winnable division for all four teams. While many only consider three teams—Falcons, Buccaneers, Saints—for the crown, you never know what a young team like the Panthers could do.

Nevertheless, with the addition of Kirk Cousins, the Falcons should be the favorite. They would have won the division last year with decent quarterback play. They now have a trustworthy veteran to rely on, giving them a distinct advantage over their three rivals.

Here we are going to look at who has the easiest matchup each week, giving a clearer picture of how the 2024 season could unfold.

Easiest matchup from week to week in the NFC South

Week

ATL

NO

CAR

TB

Easiest

Hardest

1

vs. PIT

vs. CAR

@ NO

vs. WAS

NO

ATL

2

@ PHI

@ DAL

vs. LAC

@ DET

CAR

ATL

3

vs. KAN

vs. PHI

@ LV

vs. DEN

CAR

ATL

4

vs. NO

@ ATL

vs. CIN

vs. PHI

ATL

TB

5

vs. TB

@ KC

@ CHI

@ ATL

CAR

NO

6

@ CAR

vs. TB

vs. ATL

@ NO

ATL

CAR

7

vs. SEA

vs. DEN

@ WAS

vs. BAL

CAR

TB

8

@ TB

@ LAC

@ DEN

vs. ATL

CAR

TB

9

vs. DAL

@ CAR

vs. NO

@ KC

NO

TB

10

@ NO

vs. ATL

vs. NYG

vs. SF

CAR

TB

11

@ DEN

vs. CLE

BYE

BYE

ATL

NO

12

BYE

BYE

vs. KC

@ NYG

TB

CAR

13

vs. LAC

vs. LAR

vs. TB

@ CAR

TB

NO

14

@ MIN

@ NYG

@ PHI

vs. LV

TB

CAR

15

@ LV

vs. WAS

vs. DAL

@ LAC

ATL

CAR

16

vs. NYG

@ GB

vs. ARI

@ DAL

ATL

NO

17

@ WAS

vs. LV

@ TB

vs. CAR

NO

CAR

18

vs. CAR

@ TB

@ ATL

vs. NO

ATL

CAR

Final count:

Team

# of easiest weeks

# of hardest weeks

Atlanta Falcons

6

3

New Orleans Saints

3

4

Carolina Panthers

6

6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3

5

All of this is just speculation but, as you can see, the Atlanta Falcons have the most favorable schedule. They tie with the Panthers for the total number of easy weeks while also having the fewest hardest weeks.

Interestingly enough, the Falcons open their season with their three difficult weeks, one coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers who won't be a powerhouse.

For the defending NFC South champion Buccaneers, they have a hard road ahead. Their schedule is difficult and one of their three easy weeks comes when only two NFC South teams are on a bye.

If the Dirty Birds can claw their way through the first three weeks with a winning record (you might even be okay with a 1-2 record) then they have a favorable path to breaking their long postseason drought.

