Who are the Atlanta Falcons' roster locks going into the 2024 season?
Hundreds of players in the NFL would have to really mess up to not find their name on their team's final roster come Tuesday. The reasoning for that usually has to do with money, where they were taken in the draft, their potential, or a combination of those things.
The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of players who can rest assured that they will be getting ready for week one's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in two weeks.
Let's look at the names of those who don't have to sweat over receiving an unfortunate call from the Dirty Birds between now and August 27th.
Roster locks for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Offense (15):
- Kirk Cousins, QB
- Michael Penix Jr., QB
- Bijan Robinson, RB
- Tyler Allgeier, RB
- Drake London, WR
- Darnell Mooney, WR
- Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR
- Casey Washington, WR
- Kyle Pitts, TE
- Charlie Woerner, TE
- Jake Matthews, OT
- Kaleb McGary, OT
- Matt Bergeron, OG
- Chris Lindstrom, OG
- Drew Dalman, C
Defense (19):
- Grady Jarrett, DL
- David Onyemata, DL
- Zach Harrison, DL
- Ruke Orhorhoro, DL
- Brandon Dorlus, DL
- Matt Judon, EDGE
- Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE
- Lorenzo Carter, EDGE
- Kaden Elliss, LB
- Troy Andersen, LB
- Nate Landman, LB
- JD Bertrand, LB
- AJ Terrell, CB
- Mike Hughes, CB
- Dee Alford, CB
- Clark Phillips III, CB
- Jessie Bates III, S
- Justin Simmons, S
- Richie Grant, S
Special teams (3):
- Younghoe Koo
- Bradley Pinion
- Liam McCullough
Total, that is 37 locks which means there would be 16 spots for the remaining 54 players. That puts things into perspective; not only is it nearly impossible to work your way onto an offseason roster, but it is one heck of an achievement to make a final roster.
Among the names on offense you might be surprised not to see are Jase McClellan, KhaDarel Hodge, Storm Norton, and Ryan Neuzil.
For McClellan, it comes down to Carlos Washington's outstanding play thus far and Avery Williams' special teams value—you can only reasonably keep four RBs. KhaDarel Hodge could conceivably be released for a younger, higher-upside receiver. As for the depth offensive linemen, you can't feel safe unless you are a starter.
Ta'Quon Graham, Eddie Goldman, James Smith-Williams, Antonio Hamilton Sr., and Kevin King were not included on defense.
The Falcons have some difficult decisions to make across the defensive line. There are many names worthy of making it to the final 53 but a couple will get the short end of the stick. Ta'Quon Graham has been impressive but you could see one of the rookies taking his role while Zion Logue could do the same with Eddie Goldman.
James Smith-Williams, Antonio Hamilton, and Kevin King have all been impressive thus far but, again, it is hard to say without a shadow of a doubt that they will make it through Tuesday.
Nevertheless, those nine players are certainly in the driver's seat to remain with the Dirty Birds. The big questions arise once you look at the seven spots after that.