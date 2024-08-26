Why struggling Taylor Heinicke could make Falcons final 53-man roster
Taylor Heinicke did not have a good preseason, to say the least. In his three appearances, he completed 20 of his 44 pass attempts for 206 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Completing less than 50% of your passes in the NFL won't win you many jobs and thus, you would expect the third-string quarterback to be cut before tomorrow's deadline. But, as Lee Corso says, not so fast, my friend. There is a legit chance that the struggling passer could make the final 53-man roster.
Taylor Heinicke may find himself on the Falcons final 53-man roster
There wasn't much good you could say about Taylor Heinicke's three preseason appearances in 2024. There was a lot of indecision, inaccurate passes, and poor production. It was even worse than what we saw from him last year.
However, there has been a lot of talk about him being traded to a team that needs a veteran presence in their quarterback room. For as poor as his play has been, you cannot deny his knowledge and experience as an NFL quarterback.
Not to mention, he wasn't working with top-end talent on the field. On Friday, he was going against the Jaguars starters while working with fringe players.
Teams may value the good that the creative Heinicke brings to a football team. And if Terry Fontenot believes that a team will take the bait, why wouldn't he keep him on the final 53-man roster? Sacrifice a roster spot for a draft pick or a swap of draft picks.
Giving him a place on the final roster allows you to be patient with a trade. Wait for a team to have an injury or to see a need for a depth quarterback and then steal a pick. The question is whether teams will overlook his awful preseason for what he has done during his career. In all reality, the answer is probably 'no.'