Will the Falcons passing game have similar success in week 6?
The Atlanta Falcons were finally able to find success through the air but one question remains, will that continue in week six against the Washington Commanders?
The passing attack of the Atlanta Falcons had a rough start through the first four weeks of the 2023 NFL season. But in week five they were able to break out and have a big day through the air as they secured their third win.
In week six, they face the challenge of getting the ball down the field against the Washington Commanders. Obviously, we can't predict if they will succeed or fail but we can look at the matchups and numbers to see how things might play out.
Will the Atlanta Falcons have another big day through the air in week six?
The Atlanta Falcons finally found a passing game this past Sunday! Numerous players came close to 100 yards receiving and Desmond Ridder had over 300 yards passing. Drake London even got in on the action as he threw a left-handed pass to Jonnu Smith which went for 22 yards.
But, as we all know, just because you do something one week doesn't mean you will do it the next. The Falcons are hoping that they have that same passing attack and a more consistent running game during their sixth game.
The Houston Texans went into Sunday's game having given up a good chunk of yards through the air. They were not atop the league in many passing statistics minus passing touchdowns given up. They had only allowed two passing TDs in four weeks which is impressive. The Falcons were able to tag them with one more.
As for the Washington Commanders, things are actually much worse. Washington has really struggled defending the pass, specifically, giving up big plays. They are bottom five in yards per completion allowed, and 21st in passing yards allowed while also giving up ten passing touchdowns to only two interceptions.
The one area they are decent in is completion percentage against. They have allowed 61.9% of passes to be completed. In other words, teams haven't been dinking and dunking against them.
That brings one worry into the equation; the Falcons aren't a big-play offense through the air. They need to be able to get the ball down the field which will also allow the Commanders' talented defensive line a little more time to get to the quarterback.
Getting yards after the catch could be the key to this game.
All that being said, if Desmond Ridder performs similarly to how he did in the last game, then the Falcons will be able to move the ball through the air.