Younghoe Koo's biggest weakness gets further exposed against Ravens in preseason Week 2
Missing field goals, even if it is in a preseason game, is concerning. The Atlanta Falcons saw three footballs sail to the left of the uprights by usually reliable kicker Younghoe Koo.
While Koo has proven to be one of the best kickers in the NFL, this is still a job you should be able to execute whether preseason, regular season, or practice. He did not, which should raise alarm bells going into the 2024 regular season, especially since it comes in a situation that he has never excelled in.
Younghoe Koo's three missed FGs outside provides reason for concern
Not too long ago, Younghoe Koo staked claim to the NFL's all-time field goal percentage leader. At least, for a little bit before future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker took his spot atop the leaderboards back.
Nevertheless, the kicker has already proven he is one of the absolute best in the NFL. He has only missed 17 of his 168 kicks with the Atlanta Falcons
So, when he missed three kicks in one game, that is reason for concern. Younghoe missed pushed three field goal attempts to the left of the upright in Saturday's second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
While he did make a 54-yarder and a chipshot, missing three that were all in the 40s is not something we want to see. Field goals are field goals, it doesn't matter whether it is in meaningless preseason games or not.
Interestingly enough, his struggles have always come in either retractable or outdoor stadiums. Koo has only missed two kicks in closed stadiums, nine in outdoor, and nine in retractable roof stadiums. While preseason stats don't count on his ledger, these three missed kicks only add to the open-air stadium concerns.
Does this mean the Falcons should pull the plug on their kicker? Absolutely not, Koo has still made 90% of his kicks with the Dirty Birds, a percentage you will take every day of the week.
The three field goals he missed on preseason week two are likely a fluke. They all went left which means he needs to make a minimal adjustment. Usually, the kickers you worry about are the ones who miss on both sides since it signals they are not confident and are over-adjusting. Koo is confident in his ability and is ready to have another strong season, despite his shaky preseason thus far.