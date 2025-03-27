Pro Bowl WR says former Falcon is best wide receiver in NFL history

Puka Nacua took the league by storm in his first professional season. The former BYU Cougar and mid-round draft pick put together one of the greatest rookie seasons ever, catching 105 passes for 1,489 yards and six touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons fans were accustomed to seeing similar stats (or much better) during the 2010s when Julio Jones dominated the league. The future Hall of Fame receiver was the favorite of many fans, including Puka Nacua, who says he is the best wide receiver of all time.

Puka Nacua’s GOAT Wide Receiver 🏈 pic.twitter.com/CPSSJ3D4Lq — Join The Lobby (@jointhelobbypod) March 22, 2025

Agreed. Julio Jones doesn't get enough credit for what he did on the football field. He could catch everything and either run past or run over everyone. He had many historical seasons and single-game performances and is the author of some of the best chapters in the brain of Atlanta Falcons fans.

Julio Jones deserves more recognition in all-time great WR discussion

Recently, there has been an influx of social media posts along the lines of is Julio Jones one of the ten best wide receivers ever? That is offensive to even ask.

Julio's name should be in the top three. Or, why not just listen to Puka Nacua and name him the best of all time?

There has never been a more dominant receiver than Julio Jones. Five straight (six yards away from making it six straight) 1,000-yard seasons was a special feat. His historic 136-catch, 1,871-yard season was simply special.

Oh, he also had that ridiculous 300-yard performance against the Panthers. It was one of the best singular games we have ever seen.

To put the cherry on top, he was also the most unselfish player in the league. Just consider that Matt Ryan once said that Julio used to go to the sideline and yell at him for not throwing it to someone who was single-covered. He was perfectly okay with taking the entire defense's attention and sacrificing the media attention.

Julio Jones was the perfect receiver because he not only dominated but also did whatever it took to win.