Proposed trade serves as Falcons final answer for their Kirk Cousins problem

If the Atlanta Falcons are going to get out from under the contract of Kirk Cousins, there is only one sensible landing spot remaining. If Aaron Rodgers retires or lands in New Orleans, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be put in desperation mode.

It isn't possible to sell Mason Rudolph as the answer when you share a division with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Even the Cleveland Browns have the hope that Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders becomes a surprise franchise option. The Steelers are banking on a resurgence from Rodgers, or Kirk Cousins could become their forced answer.

Atlanta trades Kirk Cousins to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 5th-round pick

What the Falcons get back in exchange is based on the fact that the Steelers will be taking on the bulk of the contract. This is the only way a deal gets done from Atlanta's perspective. If you're left paying Kirk Cousins, you might as well benefit from having the security behind Penix.

If the season started today, it would be Cousins and Easton Stick as the team's primary backup options. Atlanta needs motivation to change this beyond just shedding the distraction of Cousins. The organization is confident enough in Penix's ability to believe the veteran carries more value as a backup option than being paid to go away as a potential distraction.

Trading Cousins to Pittsburgh would give Atlanta the benefit of handing the quarterback to former head coach and current Steelers OC Arthur Smith. Watching the duo work together would be unquestionably entertaining as former Atlanta frustrations united.

For Cousins, the quarterback has made it clear he wants to be a starter in the 2025 season. Perhaps if this were the case, it would have been advisable for the starter to be honest about his injury status in 2024 and given his team a better chance to win. With that said, if there is a starting job left for the veteran, it will be in Pittsburgh. The most likely way the story plays out remains Cousins sitting on the bench, helping Penix take the next step.