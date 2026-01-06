Raheem Morris already has his next opportunity lined up after ugly Falcons exit

The Atlanta Falcons may have fired Raheem Morris late Sunday night, but it's quickly become evident that a divorce was best for both sides. As respected as Morris is, it hasn't translated to wins, as for the second straight season, coaching held a very talented roster back from reaching the postseason.

The Falcons finished 8-9 for the second straight season, but they won four straight games to end the season, which is something that other teams have started to take note of in their coaching search, which resulted in Morris receiving an interview for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy at head coach.

News: The Tennessee Titans will interview Raheem Morris for their vacant HC job later this week, per sources. @ESPNNFL — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 5, 2026

ESPN's Peter Schrager reported that Morris' interview with the Titans will take place later this week, which comes just hours after Dianna Russini reported that the 49-year-old is expected to receive interviews for both head coach and defensive coordinator opportunities this coming offseason.

Seeing Morris become a hot commodity isn't the best look for the Dirty Birds, but at least their old coach is thriving amid unemployment that looks like it'll be relatively short-lived.

Raheem Morris is interviewing for the Titans' head coach vacancy this week

The Falcons were aware of the risks that came with firing Morris, and it's a decision that Arthur Blank still shouldn't regret. In a lot of other situations, Blank would have given him and Terry Fontenot another season to try and turn things around, and it's nice to see him going against the grain this year.

Atlanta only fired him because they were well aware that coaching was holding this team back from its true potential and it was time for a change in the front office. And now that Matt Ryan is the new president of football operations, the Falcons need to pursue an offensive-minded head coach.

To be frank, Tennessee would be an interesting next destination for the ex-Falcons' head coach. The Titans most likely need to pursue an offensive-minded coach to help develop No. 1 pick Cam Ward into a star, but there's no doubt that Morris would be a superior locker room presence over Brian Callahan or Mike McCoy.

The Titans have some exciting young pieces surrounding Ward on offense, but their defense is far superior. Jeffery Simmons is one of the best defensive linemen in football and Cedric Gray had a breakout season, but any job in Tennessee would likely entail long-term job security since that team is amid a rebuild.

That was something he was never granted in Atlanta after inheriting a strong roster, but Morris is far from the worst option you can find right now, even if he is better suited to take a DC job. Either way though, expect this to be the first of many interviews you hear about for Morris.