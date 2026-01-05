Falcons disregard star players' wishes with shocking Raheem Morris decision

The Atlanta Falcons wasted no time cleaning house upon their 2025 campaign officially ended. They fired head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot almost immediately after the team's 19-17 Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Fontenot's job was reportedly in jeopardy, so news of his dismissal shouldn't be too surprising. However, signs originally pointed toward Morris getting another shot in 2026, though the Falcons ultimately decided to part ways with him too.

Morris' dismissal is quite shocking. Not only did he guide the Falcons to four straight wins to finish the season, but he also built strong connections in Atlanta. Important people within the organization hold him in high regard, including several key members of the locker room.

Bijan Robinson, Drake London among Falcons pro-Raheem Morris players before firing

Several high-profile Falcons players expressed their desire for Morris to stay following their victory against the Saints. All-world running back Bijan Robinson, star wide receiver Drake London and tandout veteran safety Jessie Bates headline the list.

"Raheem [Morris], man, that's my dude," Robinson declared. "But you know, obviously, that's [Falcons owner] Arthur Blank's decision. I support Raheem no matter what; I love him as a big brother, father figure, coach, everything and just go from there."

Meanwhile, Bates said he "absolutely" wanted to see Morris back and was "behind" the latter, which evidently proved futile. Nevertheless, the two-time All-Pro and his Falcons comrades' actions spoke louder than their words; they finished strong for their now-former leader.

"[Morris] hasn't changed this whole year," Bates voiced. "He was the same guy every single day, and we went to bat for him for a reason. ... So, heck yeah, I'd love to see [him] back for sure."

Moreover, London said he wanted Morris to return "with all [his] heart," despite the optics of their mid-game exchange against New Orleans suggesting otherwise. They ostensibly weren't on the same page, yet cooler heads prevailed, albeit all for naught.

There is perhaps no greater testament to Morris' reputation within the Falcons franchise than those who followed his lead showering him with support. To top it all off, he earned the respect of Atlanta owner Arthur Blank, or so we thought.

What will be fascinating about the public advocation of Morris is how the Falcons respond to his dismissal internally. There's clearly a disconnect between some of the most respected voices who represent Atlanta on the field and the club's higher-ups.