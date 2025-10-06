Raheem Morris cannot ignore this budding trend coming out of the bye week

In an offense that features Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts, you would figure wins would be tied to them playing more snaps. However, that isn't the case. Instead, it is a backup tight end who has had a direct correlation to success.

Through the first four weeks, the Falcons have alternated loss and wins. When you look at percentage of snaps played, Charlie Woerner has seen the field more in games where the final score ends in favor of Atlanta.

As mentioned in Pro Football Focus' post-game analysis, Woerner's ability to give Bijan Robinson an expanded role has led to a more productive offense—something Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson have to realize.

Falcons must realize this shocking offensive trend moving forward

In the video, Dalton Wesserman makes an excellent observation: Charlie Woerner quietly unlocks Zac Robinson's offense.

As he mentions, in the Falcons' two wins, the blocking tight end has played 100 snaps. In their two losses, he has played 46 snaps.

Charlie Woerner snaps by week:

Wk. 1 (Loss) Wk. 2 (Win) Wk. 3 (Loss) Wk. 4 (Win) Snaps 32 56 14 44 % Played 42% 85% 21% 68%

While that might seem like a coincidence, it most certainly isn't.

As we all know, Kyle Pitts' best ability is as a pass catcher, not as a blocker. When the Falcons are in the typical 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE), it forces Michael Penix Jr. to either sit behind a five-man protection or keep Bijan in to block, eliminating the NFL's best YAC threat.

However, when Woerner is in the game, you suddenly have one of the best moving blockers in the league at your disposal. So often we have seen him line up in the backfield, giving Penix extra protection and allowing Bijan to line up out wide— where he has done plenty of damage.

The Falcons must consider having Woerner on the field as their 11 personnel. Both Pitts and Robinson are about as good as anyone in this league lining up out of position at receiver.

Not to mention, the Falcons' No. 3 receiver position has been a struggle. Running out Drake London, a healthy Mooney, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Charlie Woerner puts them in the best position to succeed.

The coaching staff might blame Woerner's decreased usage in losses on the team abandoning the run because they trail, but they have to realize that the passing offense is still more productive with Woerner on the field.

At this point, there is no reason for the blocking tight end not to be playing at least 70% of the snaps each week—the data doesn't lie.

