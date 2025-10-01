It didn't take long for Bijan Robinson to crown himself the NFL's best running back

In case you haven't noticed, Bijan Robinson is really good... like really, really good.

The former eighth-overall pick has lived up to his draft billing, and then some. He continues to be the Atlanta Falcons' best player and the "engine" of their offense.

Not only is he a special runner, but also a special receiver, and his stats through four weeks prove that.

Bijan Robinson this season



More receiving yards than:

Davante Adams, Drake London, DK Metcalf, Nico Collins, Ja'Marr Chase, Garrett Wilson, Tyreek Hill, Marvin Harrison Jr.



More rushing yards than:

Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Ashton Jeanty, Jahmyr Gibbs, Omarion Hampton,… pic.twitter.com/0kA6dWmKGb — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 29, 2025

He is simply incredible, what else can you say?

Bijan Robinson is clearly the most complete running back in the NFL

Through four games, he has 64 rushes for 314 yards and a touchdown, and 18 catches for 270 yards and a touchdown. It is insane that he has nearly the same amount of yards through the air and on the ground.

Looking at that crazy tweet from above, Bijan has more rushing yards than last year's top rushers, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, more than highly touted rookie Ashton Jeanty, more than fellow 2023 first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, and more than Christian McCaffrey.

Through the air, he has more yards than his own team's top receiver, Drake London, more than "generational prospect" Marvin Harrison Jr., and more than four of the best receivers of this generation, Davante Adams, DK Metcalf, Tyreek Hill, and, most impressively, Ja'Marr Chase.

The former Texas standout is on pace for 1,000 yards on the ground and through the air—which would make him the fourth player to accomplish the milestone after McCaffrey, Marshall Faulk, and Roger Craig . He is also on pace for the league's second-highest total in scrimmage yards.

#Falcons RB Bijan Robinson leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (584).



He's on pace for 2,482 scrimmage yards, which would be the second highest total in a single season in league history. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 29, 2025

If he keeps this up, he will win Offensive Player of the Year, and if the team can make the playoffs, he will get some Most Valuable Player votes.

Anyone who doesn't enjoy watching him is either crazy or the world's biggest Saints fan. The way he glides across the field is nothing short of special. No one in the league right now moves as smoothly as he does, and only Gibbs is better in space.

When you combine that with his quick reflexes, quick thinking, and elusiveness, it makes for a player who gives defensive coordinators nightmares in every area. And he's made Michael Penix Jr.'s life far easier.

While we are still early in his career, it isn't crazy to say that he is the Julio Jones of running backs; no one can stop him. He is simply a generational talent who Falcons fans should never take for granted.

