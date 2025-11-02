Raheem Morris chimed in on Drake London's All-Pro coming-out party in Week 9

The Atlanta Falcons' offense ran through one man in Week 9: Drake London. After the superstar wideout's absence was felt in last weekend's loss to the Dolphins, he made his return to the lineup impossible to ignore against the New England Patriots.

Despite the heartbreaking 24-23 defeat, Penix and London connected nine times for 118 yards and three touchdowns. The New England defense had no answer for the 24-year-old superstar, and he's putting Terry Fontenot in a position where he has to reward him with a lucrative long-term extension.

And after the game, Raheem Morris was quick to praise the fourth-year receiver, admitting he is a "special player". Against a Patriots team where the Dirty Birds were once again stifled in the run game, his ability to step up gave Atlanta a chance to snap New England's five-game win streak.

Penix on London: He's a special player, a special person and he does special things every week. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 2, 2025

According to ESPN research, the former USC standout became the first Falcons' receiver to record 100+ receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns since Calvin Ridley did so in 2018—and it's abundantly clear this team needs to retain him by any means necessary.

Raheem Morris just said what every Falcons fan was thinking about Drake London

Atlanta's lack of receiver depth has seen the California native shine as of late. He has surpassed 100 receiving yards with a touchdown in three of his last four games, and his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame is giving Penix an obvious red-zone threat that helps him utilize his signature deep ball.

In the fourth quarter, the pair connected for an impressive 40-yard gain that saw London moss (and injure) Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez. His absence last weekend made it clear how important he is to this offense, and it's making his All-Pro campaign clear.

While Morris' praise is nice to see, it would be even better to see the rest of the offense step up. Besides London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts, the unit leaves much to be desired, as Darnell Mooney has been invisible this season.

Things have been so bad behind London to the point Atlanta is looking for a new running mate for their WR1 before Tuesday's trade deadline. Every Falcons fan knows the 2022 No. 8 pick is special with what he can do, so it's only fair he is awarded with a contract extension.

To the surprise of many fans, London and the Dirty Birds failed to agree on a long-term contract this offseason, even though it was his first opportunity being eligible. However, he remains under contract through 2026 after the team picked up his fifth-year option.

Something worth noting is how the wide receiver market has evolved as of late. 10 receivers make over $30 million per season, as all three of DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, and Garrett Wilson recently inked long-term extensions this summer—which saw all three make over $32 million per season.

London is better than all three of those players, so Terry Fontenot has to jump on that opportunity. Penix and London (and Bijan) are the future of this Falcons offense, and Morris' comments only reflect how dominant his WR1 is becoming in 2025.