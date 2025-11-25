Raheem Morris doubles down on Falcons' perplexing Kirk Cousins decision

Many fans were puzzled when the Atlanta Falcons opted not to trade Kirk Cousins this offseason, instead preferring the quality backup option behind Michael Penix Jr. The Dirty Birds received significant interest and would have likely received fair trade compensation, but Terry Fontenot held firm.

So when Penix suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the Falcons' Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers, it presented a pathway for the 37-year-old to once again cement himself as a starting QB. And following a strong showing in Atlanta's Week 12 victory, Raheem Morris was quick to defend the decision.

With Penix's injury history, having an insurance option capable of playing high-level reps is invaluable. In the Falcons' 24-10 victory on Sunday over the Saints, he threw for nearly 200 yards and two scores while proving the front office right in their assessment to keep him in Flowery Branch for another year.

Raheem Morris defends Falcons' decision not to trade Kirk Cousins

The four-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year $180 million contract with Atlanta prior to the 2024 season, but many already wrote him (and that signing) off as a contract after the 25-year-old took over for him late last season. But Captain Kirk is igniting the offense in ways even Penix couldn't.

At this stage in his career, nobody can argue that Cousins hasn't lost a step. That's what a lofty cap hit, a recent Achilles tear, and Father Time will do to a signal-caller. But despite throwing a career-high 16 interceptions in 2024, we're finally seeing the old Cousins return despite struggling in limited action earlier this season.

Making the matter even more interesting is the fact that the Michigan State product's contract has an out after the season. But assuming Penix will miss a good chunk of training camp and potentially the start of the 2026 season, retaining the veteran has to be something Fontenot seriously considers.

Cousins' performance in Sunday's victory in New Orleans saw him shine despite Drake London not suiting up due to injury. Despite mainly throwing to a receiver core being held together by scraps, he shined playing under center and helped a dormant play-action offense come back to life in Week 12.

Moreover, the Falcons are continuing to express their commitment to him as the starter for the rest of the season. In order to address their receiver woes, Atlanta signed veteran receiver KJ Osborn, who spent several seasons playing with Cousins during his time in Minnesota, developing a solid rapport.

The 49-year-old coach knows that not everyone is all aboard the Cousins hype train just yet, but entrusting him to continue stabilizing a struggling offense could be the only way to save his job.