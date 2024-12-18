Raheem Morris eludes naming Kirk Cousins Falcons' QB1 for Week 16

Raheem Morris has been convicted in recent weeks about Kirk Cousins being their starter for the future. Two weeks ago, he immediately shut down any talk of Michael Penix Jr. getting the start. Last week, he seemed a little less committed but it was still clear a change wouldn't be made.

Following Monday's win, the Falcons head coach appears to feel much different about the situation. Rather than naming the veteran the starter right off the bat, he stated they are behind in film review due to the Monday game and never said those words we have all been dreading.

Raheem Morris not answer the "Is Kirk Cousins still your starting quarterback?" question.



"We just got back. We still have to go through that process. All those things will happen over the course of the week. We didn’t play well enough at the quarterback position." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) December 17, 2024

The timing of Raheem Morris' quote says the Falcons might actually make a change

When you take past statements into context, this quote becomes more interesting. Remember, Morris was shutting down a quarterback change immediately after the game. Now, he is citing the need to watch film before making a decision.

But he’s not saying Cousins is definitely keeping the job this week. Morris conceded Cousins has lost some of his confidence. “There are ways to get it back. That’s our job. That’s everybody’s job. We all need support at some point. We have to play better at that position.” — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) December 17, 2024

Cousins' horrific play is wearing of Morris. His offense went from dynamic to one of the league's worst in a few weeks.

While not all of it lands on the shoulders of the veteran quarterback, there is no denying that he has been the biggest issue.

The inability to move around, remain calm, and make good decisions has vanished. I don't know that we have ever seen a quarterback fall off a cliff this fast. Sure, there were some warning signs early in the year but he still threw for over 500 yards in a game—that doesn't just happen.

Starting Michael Penix Jr. gives the offense mobility which might solve the bulk of the problem.

This is an important time to make the change. The Giants have one of the league's best defensive lines and we know what Cousins has looked like under pressure.

Is it the ideal situation for Penix? No, but the Giants' secondary is poor and it is a home game. This is the time to make the change.