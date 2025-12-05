Ray-Ray McCloud doubles down in his criticism of Raheem Morris with cryptic message

You don't often hear players say anything negative about Atlanta Falcons' head coach Raheem Morris. He has been known as an upbeat, even-keeled coach that players love.

However, everyone makes enemies at some point in their life, and Morris' has appeared in the form of one of his former wide receivers, Ray-Ray McCloud III.

McCloud, for the second time this week, took to social media to subtly (or not-so-subtly) bash his former coach. He implied he could land a meeting with him after the firing of his position coach, Ike Hilliard.

Former Falcons WR Ray-Ray McCloud hints at Raheem Morris refusing a meeting with him, leading to him being cut 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KToxMDZArL — Not Bijan (@InBijanWeTrust) December 3, 2025

In a repost of a report that NBA star Chris Paul couldn't land a meeting with Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue prior to his release, McCloud had an incredible simple response.

Ray-Ray McCloud III uses Chris Paul drama to make his thoughts clear about the Falcons

Just one year ago, McCloud had seemingly gotten his career on the right track. He was a breakout receiver for both Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., and things were trending toward a solid career for the former Clemson Tiger in Atlanta.

But things change fast in the NFL; after a 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, Morris decided to use Hilliard as a scapegoat and fire him. McCloud didn't take too kindly to that decision.

He would become a healthy scratch for multiple weeks, despite being a vital part of a thin receiver room. He would eventually be released and land with the New York Giants, who have had their own head coaching problems.

For a while, we didn't know exactly what led to the divorce. It figured the firing of Hilliard was the culprit, but Morris denied that notion. However, we now have a clear answer—he took exception to his coach's firing.

Going back to his latest post, the fact that Morris allegedly couldn't give McCloud a meeting to discuss things is a bad sign for the team. While head coaches are busier than any of us know, their main job is to manage a team.

Part of managing a team is dealing with complaints and concerns. Not giving McCloud the time of day is an issue, especially for a coach who's already on the hot seat.

Not to mention, McCloud was an integral part of the offense. Right now, he would be the team's second-best receiver considering the struggles Darnell Mooney has had. The Dirty Birds could really use him right now.

This is reminiscent of the Julio Jones fiasco from 2021. Jones asked owner Arthur Blank for a meeting during an uncertain time for the franchise and Blank never let him into his office. This led to his trade request.

With all this being said, there are two sides to every story. We don't know Morris' perspective, and we probably never will. All we can do is hope this is a one-off situation that doesn't affect Drake London's extension talks.