Raheem Morris given stern warning for Week 1 in wild prediction

The anticipation is only building for Week 1 of the NFL season, and the Atlanta Falcons’ Sunday clash with the Buccaneers has fans buzzing. The Dirty Birds swept their NFC South rivals in 2024, and are hoping for that trend to continue with Michael Penix Jr now under center.

But the Bucs are in pursuit of their fifth straight playoff appearance and fourth consecutive division championship. Raymond James Stadium is home to one of the league’s most potent offenses, and NFL Spin Zone’s Ryan Heckman thinks that Atlanta’s younger defense could struggle in containing Baker Mayfield—and first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka— in what he expects to be a Falcons’ loss.

"“Don't think the Buccaneers aren't ready to avenge going 0-2 against the Falcons in 2024. Baker Mayfield begins the season on an absolute heater, accounting for four scores. Here's another bold prediction for you: rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches two of them.”" Ryan Heckman

Falcons defense faces an early test against an NFC South rival

Raheem Morris enters Year 2 at the helm with a retooled defense, as he and Terry Fontenot invested heavily in the defensive line this offseason. The Falcons added James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, plus veteran Leonard Floyd, to finally address the pass rush.

And the urgency to fortify the pass rush was clear, as Fontenot shipped off Atlanta’s 2026 first-round pick in order to select Pearce. But the unit is still unproven, and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich could have his hands full in slowing down Egbuka, Mike Evans, Cade Otton (if he plays, and Bucky Irving.

The former Heisman Trophy winner threw for a career-high 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in Liam Coen’s pass-heavy scheme in 2024, silencing doubts about his long-term future in Tampa Bay. And with another clash with the Falcons on the horizon, both sides are looking to prove something to the remainder of the NFL.

Atlanta might have the blueprint to build a dangerous defensive front, but Week 1 offers no soft landing spot. Both first-round rookies are getting their first real taste of NFL action, while the other two rookies starting—Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr—who just posted career-best numbers and boasts one of the strongest supporting casts in the league.

If the Dirty Birds’ pass rush shows up, this could be the beginning of a new era for the Falcons. If not, Mayfield and the Bucs could turn Sunday into a harsh reality check for a struggling defense.

