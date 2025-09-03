Bill Belichick's flop proves Raheem Morris was the right hire for Falcons

The hype for Bill Belichick's debut as North Carolina's head coach got really old really fast.

It was so bad that most fans probably didn't know who UNC was playing leading up to Monday night's game. TCU was consistently overlooked, and they took that to heart.

The Horned Frogs took it to the former Patriots head coach, further proving Arthur Blank made the right decision in hiring Raheem Morris.

Bill Belichick was never the right hire for the Atlanta Falcons

Belichick's college career started off with a bang, in the worst way imagineable.

After a dominating first drive that led to a touchdown, the Tar Heels allowed 48 unanswered points before finally scoring a touchdown with their backup quarterback, ultimately losing 14-48.

To say this excited Falcons fans would be an understatement. There have been so many media analysts over the past year who have roasted the franchise for not hiring a future Hall of Fame coach.

Really, Raheem Morris has been the one disrespected the most through all of this. The respected head coach has been seen as someone who can't lead a winning team just because his last name doesn't start with 'Beli' and end in 'chick.'

And then we also would be remiss if we didn't bring up the stupid trolls the head coach has made over the past year. He has routinely gone out of his way to clown the franchise that he broke the hearts of about a decade ago.

We can now move forward knowing that the former Patriots head coach isn't Deion Sanders. He couldn't beat TCU in his Division I debut, and he couldn't even beat TCU when they were coming off a sub-par season, unlike when Sanders and Colorado upset them after their National Championship appearance.

It is all too funny, and I think many of us saw this coming. Coaching student athletes is nothing like coaching professionals, and Belichick's coaching style doesn't mesh well with kids who are still learning how to play the game.

All this said, it was one game. While it might take a few weeks for them to gain respect, considering they play Charlotte and Richmond next, they still have a lot of season left to turn things around.

