Raheem Morris gives promising Jalon Walker injury update after Falcons' Week 14 loss

In the Atlanta Falcons' Week 14 loss, everything that could possibly go wrong somehow went wrong. Kaden Elliss, James Pearce Jr., and Jalon Walker all exited the game in the 37-9 loss to the Seahawks, but luckily, Pearce and Elliss managed to return to the game despite a pathetic final score.

However, Walker wasn't so lucky. He exited the game late in the second quarter and didn't return due to a quad injury. The first-round rookie has been crucial in elevating Jeff Ulbrich's defense this season, so luckily, disaster was averted after Raheem Morris gave a positive injury update yesterday.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on edge rusher Jalon Walker's in-game quad injury: "It was a bruise. Looking forward to him playing this week."



Wide receiver Drake London and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus remain with a day-to-day status. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 8, 2025

Morris admited on Monday that the injury the 21-year-old suffered was just a bruise and he is expected back on the short week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And even more importantly, he said that both Drake London and Brandon Dorlus are day-to-day entering Thursday Night Football.

Jalon Walker suffered a bruised quad and should be back for Falcons on Thursday night

The Dirty Birds might be 4-9 and eliminated from playoff contention, but that doesn't mean they don't want to play spoiler in the NFC South. One of the only silver linings in what has been a nightmare season in Atlanta has been the pass-rush, as both Walker and Pearce have shined in their rookie year.

In 11 games (and seven starts) on the year, the Georgia product has recorded 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, seven quarterback hits, and 31 total tackles, Rather than playing linebacker like he did throughout his college career, he transitioned to playing off the edge in the NFL.

The reigning Butkus Award winner has wreaked havoc playing alongside Pearce, and both of them are looking like Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunners. Luckily, a serious injury was avoided against the Seahawks, and it seems like he didn't return because the game quickly got out of hand.

Before his exit, Walker logged no tackles or sacks, and his absence saw Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd play a larger role, which should continue if he is held out against the Bucs. And with both FLoyd and Ebiketie pursuing paydays, they'll certainly capitalize on the opportunity if Walker is inactive.

The Falcons have battled the injury bug enough this season, so having Walker, London, and Dorlus in the lineup would be a good way to hand their NFC South rivals their seond straight division loss in front of their home fans.