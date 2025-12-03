Abdul Carter’s meltdown has quietly turned Terry Fontenot into the real draft winner

The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 Draft has already morphed into something that could save Terry Fontenot's job, as all four rookie defenders have made an instant impact. But the best decision was the one they didn't make by missing out on Giants' rookie Abdul Carter, instead coming away with Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

The two first-round EDGE rushers have been pivotal in igniting the Dirty Birds' defensive turnaround, as the pair are tied for the league lead in sacks among all rookies. While Carter entered the season as the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite, both Falcons' rookies are firmly of him in a tight DROY race.

Meanwhile, No. 3 overall pick out of Penn State has struggled to adjust to the NFL. He was benched for the entire first quarter of New York's Week 13 loss to the Patriots, which marked his second benching in the last three games due to a coach's decision from Giants' interim coach Mike Kafka.

Abdul Carter's scandal-ridden rookie season makes Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. look even more impressive

The most bizarre part of the Carter saga is the fact that Pearce was the main pass-rusher tabbed with character concerns throughout the pre-draft process. When Fontenot sent a king's ransom to the Rams to trade up for a pass-rusher with character issues, it didn't go over well with the fanbase.

However, those "attitude issues" were clearly unfounded, since the Tennessee star has been on his best behavior since being drafted, which confirms that most pre-draft rumors are just rumors. Not only has Pearce turned a corner lately, he's blossoming into the star many people believed he'd be.

As for Carter, a drastically different story has been told. He's amassed just 1.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, 38 total pressures, and 31 combined tackles through 12 games, which has been disappointing relative to the lofty expectations fans were setting for the Pennsylvania native before the year.

With that said, being that young and having to deal with the scrutiny of playing in New York and dealing with the harshest media in the nation is not easy. But then again, sleeping through meetings and displaying a clear lack of maturity is not what you ever want to see from a highly-touted rookie.

The talent and potential are certainly there, and Jeff Ulbrich would have loved a pass-rusher of his caliber, but I don't think he's complaining with the end result.

Regardless of what happens in the Big Apple, it's not the Falcons' problem, as Fontenot is making a real case to rewrite the narrative in Atlanta and save his job. Things have clearly worked out for the better in Atlanta, as their rookies have bright futures ahead just like Carter does if he can grow up.